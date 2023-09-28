Timezone Welcomes Five New Entertainment Destinations, Redefining Fun Across India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Timezone is excited to announce the grand openings of five new entertainment destinations across India, designed to create unforgettable family memories and foster social experiences. These new additions are set to redefine family fun and excitement in key cities:





Timezone Express Avenue Mall, Chennai (May)



Timezone Fiza Mall, Mangalore (June)



Timezone Plutone Mall, Rourkela (July)



Timezone Vegas Mall, Delhi (August)

Timezone Mall of the Millennium, Pune (September)





Exploring Timezone: Fun multiplied by 5 Venues





What makes these openings even more captivating is the introduction of several new games and attractions, some of which are making their debut in India, while others are a first for their respective locations.





Each of these venues offers a modern, immersive experience with the latest arcade games, virtual reality rides, and thrilling bowling adventures. Classics like Angry Birds, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Ball Madness, and a plethora of other exciting options await. Whether you are with family, friends, or colleagues, Timezone guarantees a day filled with non-stop excitement and cherished moments.



What's truly special is that the variety of games and attractions available are suitable for people of all ages, making it the perfect destination for multi-generational family gatherings, social outings with friends or even team-building events with colleagues.





But that's not all. Timezone's commitment to innovation and entertainment extends to bringing new, exclusive experiences to its guests. Guests can now challenge their skills in games that are launching in India for the very first time. And for those visiting Timezone venues in their respective cities, there are attractions that have never been seen there before.





There are exclusive party rooms at all of the new venues, perfect for celebrating special occasions or hosting corporate team-building events. These versatile spaces are designed to elevate celebrations, create lasting memories and provide a platform for social gatherings.





Mr. Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of TEEG India , passionately states, "Timezone India is committed to delivering a thrilling blend of entertainment and adventure. Our goal is to make every visit an unforgettable, joy-filled experience that leaves guests eager to return and create more cherished moments together."





Guests are invited to experience the magic of Timezone's new venues, where fun knows no bounds. With a legacy dating back to 1978 in Perth, Australia, Timezone stands as a beacon of interactive entertainment, ensuring that every visit is a memorable one, filled with fun, laughter, and the joy of creating lasting memories.





As Timezone continues to invigorate retail experiences, it looks forward to welcoming families and friends to its new venues. Come and be a part of the excitement as Timezone introduces India to new dimensions of fun and unforgettable social experiences!





Fact Sheet







Venue

Total Area (sq. ft.)

Games and Attractions

Party Room

Key Highlights

Timezone Express Avenue Mall, Chennai 13,675

84

2

Hyper Cross Twin – First venue to launch in India Hungry Hungry Hippos – First time in Chennai

Social Bowling, Dark Mars VR, Hologate VR, King Kong Island VR

Timezone Fiza Mall, Mangalore 11,767

67

2

Social Bowling, Dark Mars VR, Bumper Cars

Timezone Plutone Mall, Rourkela 8,551

63

1

Super Bikes Motion – First time in Rourkela

Social Bowling, Dark Mars VR

Timezone Vegas Mall, Delhi 7,823

61

1

Hungry Hungry Hippos, Over the Edge, Fast & Furious Turbo Arcade – First time in Delhi

Social Bowling, Dark Mars VR

Timezone Mall of the Millennium, Pune 16,725

75

2

Transformers VR, Rabbids VR, Axe Master – First venue to launch these games in India

Super Bikes Motion, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Twister – First time in Pune

Social Bowling, Dark Mars VR







About Timezone Group



Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive game, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad assures a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 300 locations across 7 countries, with 70 venues in India. Join us for an exciting, unforgettable experience at any of our locations or visit to learn more.

