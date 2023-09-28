Austria Logs Robust Growth In Summer Tourism

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Austria's tourism sector registered 3.6 percent more overnight stays this summer than the same period last year, Statistics Austria said on Wednesday.

A total of 59.95 million overnight stays were recorded from May to August this year, 1.6 percent above the pre-pandemic level in 2019, according to the institution.

As of August, the central European country, known for its alpine landscapes and classical art scene, has registered 113.6 million overnight stays, surging 12.2 percent year-on-year.

However, Statistics Austria said the country's tourism businesses slightly fell by 1.8 percent year-on-year in August due to inflation, labor shortage, and the storms and floods that affected the country's western and southern parts. ■

