Czech Republic To Buy 24 U.S. Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Czech government has approved a plan to purchase 24 U.S. F-35 fighter jets, it was announced on Wednesday.

The country's Ministry of Defense said the state will pay a total of 150 billion Czech crowns (6.48 billion U.S. dollars) for the jets. This makes it one of the most expensive purchases in the history of the Czech Republic.

Currently, the country is renting 14 Gripen jets from Sweden, but this lease should expire by 2027, according to local media. The first F-35 aircraft from the new order should be available to the Czech Republic in 2029, and the last in 2035.

While some opposition political parties view this purchase as an excessive expenditure at a time when the state budget needs stabilizing, army representatives say it is necessary.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said,“I can guarantee that other modernization projects of the Army of the Czech Republic are not threatened by this project, on the contrary, they complement each other with regard to the capabilities being built.”

The move will have positive effects on domestic industry, the minister added. Up to 14 projects related to the purchase are planned, and these should involve Czech companies.

Also on Wednesday, the Czech government approved a draft state budget for next year, with a deficit of 252 billion Czech crowns.

The country's defense spending, totaling nearly 160 billion Czech crowns, will exceed 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time in 2024, according to the ministry. (1 U.S. dollar = 23.16 Czech crowns) ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author