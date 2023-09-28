Outlook For Sweden's Economy Revised Downwards

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Inflation and soaring interest rates have hit the purchasing power of Swedish consumers, meaning that the recession is set to deepen and economic recovery will not start before the second half of 2024, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 0.6 percent this year before growing by 1 percent in 2024, the government agency said in its latest Economy Report.

This outlook is gloomier than the one released in June, which forecast GDP to shrink by 0.4 percent this year and grow by 1.4 percent in 2024.

In the longer term, Sweden's GDP is expected to grow by 2.9 percent in 2025 and 3.4 percent in 2026, the NIER said.

The longer-term GDP forecast is based on the expectation that inflation will fall.

In 2023, inflation is expected to reach 8.6 percent, and fall to 4.1 percent in 2024 before hovering below or slightly above the 2 percent target of the Swedish central bank (Riksbank) during the following years.

The NIER expects the Riksbank to increase its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent at the end of the year. This would be the ninth consecutive rate hike after more than seven years of being zero or sub-zero - before it falls to 3.50 percent by the end of 2024 and then to 2.25 percent, where it is expected to remain over the coming years.

Swedish consumers and businesses share the NIER's pessimism, according to the latest Economic Tendency Survey, also released on Wednesday.

On Sept. 21, the Riksbank increased the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent, effective Sept. 27. ■





