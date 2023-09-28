Türkiye Deports Nearly 43,000 Irregular Migrants In 4 Months: Interior Minister

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette)
A total of 42,875 people, who entered Türkiye irregularly, were deported between June 1 and Sept. 22, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.
The Turkish authorities caught a total of 97,363 irregular migrants in the period, the minister was quoted as saying by the state-run TRT broadcaster on Wednesday.
The irregular migrants are mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Iran, he added.
The Turkish police have tightened the crackdown on undocumented migrants recently, particularly in Istanbul, Türkiye's most populous province.
The Turkish government said the country is hosting four million refugees, including over 3.5 million Syrians who fled the civil war to seek asylum. It added that many of these refugees are unregistered, and the exact number remains unclear. ■
