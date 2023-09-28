Dr Kannan Vishwanatth Awarded At The High Flyers 50 Global Icon Awards 2023 For Advanced Chemical Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prof. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth, Academic Researcher

Team Dr Kannan Vishwanatth at the Award Ceremony

Dr Kannan Vishwanatth awarded

Noted Academic Researcher & Chemical Engineer was honoured with the prestigious High Flyers 50 Global Icon Awards for contribution to scientific research.

- Prof. Dr Kannan VishwanatthCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Leading Global Researcher & Academician Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was declared as 50 most powerful & influential Global Icon at the 4th Edition of the High Flyers 50 Global Icon Awards. Bollywood celebrity Koena Mitra & super model conferred the prestigious award in a star-studded award night attended by eminent personalities & opinion makers of the recent times making it a gathering of accomplished individuals from various fields and nationalities. High Flyers 50 Global Icon Awards 2023, an annual international event of repute recognized and celebrated the achievements and contributions of top outstanding individuals to society and their respective industries.Speaking on this Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, the visionary entrepreneur & global researcher said“This recognition is a testament to exceptional contributions to research & It exemplified the spirit of relentless pursuit of excellence in research to promote science & technology. Science and technology is one of the key levers to achieve our goals and to address the larger concerns confronting humanity today. This indeed is a special award for me to receive in chemical research that i have been working for almost two decades. This award recognises outstanding work carried out by myself & my team in the development of significant new synthetic methodology, process technology such that it has the potential to become useful for the manufacture of an active pharmaceutical ingredient or agrochemicals on scale. This recognition support innovative ideas worldwide that have the potential to solve high-impact problems in cancer research & I am indeed honoured that my work & research has been noticed by the award jury members”.Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth , based out of Hong Kong & Latvia is an internationally recognised leader on strategy of business innovations in chemical & pharmaceutical research with an enviable track record of creating sustainable open innovations in enterprises & institutions to improve existing offerings and develop new ones, create new business models, and ensure more efficient spending in R&D.Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth a passionate researcher with about 24 years' experience in Pharmaceutical and International Trade. He has Received The Albert Schweitzer Medal For Science, The Malcolm Adiseshiah Award for Distinguished Studies 2020 and The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award For Medicine. He Was Awarded the Academic Professional Award at American College of Dubai in UAE. He has co- authored and filed 15 world patents on products and various non infringing process in Anti-Malarial and Anti-Cancer products from Herbal Extracts with expertise in Licensing, Business Development, API, Generics, Finished Doses. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a top academic researcher at the Garwood Innovation Fellow at Garwood Centre of Open Innovation, Haas School of Business Berkeley University of California & the Member of Council at the Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences Riga. Dr. Vishwanatth further pursued higher studies at the University of Azteca European Programs. Having mastered Chemical Engineering, Vishwanatth started his entrepreneurial journey a decade ago and formed a successful mid-sized pharmaceutical company with a major thrust on API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient). Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth has recently floated Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute Limited, an independent herbal research firm that will function as a pioneer institute in the area of research, education, conservation, and popularization of Ayurveda medicinal plants.

