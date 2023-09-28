Nectar Welcomes Brian Cressall As Chief Technology Officer To Propel Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering Workplace Cultures: Nectar Appoints Brian Cressall as CTO to Lead Technological Innovation

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Nectar, a leading employee recognition and rewards platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Cressall as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire comes as Nectar embarks on a new phase of expansion, solidifying its commitment to fostering workplace cultures where employees feel valued and appreciated.Nectar's mission is to help companies build strong, positive cultures, emphasizing the value and appreciation of every employee. By providing a platform for recognition and rewards, Nectar enables organizations to cultivate environments where employees thrive, fostering increased productivity and job satisfaction.Brian Cressall, a seasoned technical executive, brings over 15 years of technical leadership experience to Nectar. He most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Pluralsight, where he played a pivotal role in driving technological innovation and advancement. Brian's extensive experience and profound insights into technology and leadership will be instrumental in steering Nectar through its upcoming growth trajectory.Brian expressed his enthusiasm about joining Nectar, stating, "Nectar attracted me because of the high-impact human-centered product, the thriving culture, and the high-quality people. In fact, these three concepts are so interconnected it's difficult to talk about them in isolation. I quickly realized that Nectar was the ideal match for me."Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar, is equally excited about welcoming Brian to the team. He remarked, "Brian's leadership and expertise are invaluable assets to Nectar. His arrival marks a significant milestone for us as we aspire to become the industry-leading platform for mid-market companies globally. I am confident that with Brian's guidance, we will continue to innovate and elevate our offerings, empowering more companies to create workplaces where people feel truly valued and appreciated."Nectar is poised to redefine employee recognition and rewards, emphasizing the human aspect of work. With Brian Cressall on board, the company is set to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its reach, helping more organizations around the world cultivate vibrant and inclusive workplace cultures.For more information about Nectar and its innovative employee recognition and rewards platform, please visit Nectar's Website.About NectarNectar is a SaaS company specializing in employee recognition and rewards solutions. The company is committed to helping organizations develop robust workplace cultures where every individual feels valued and appreciated. Nectar's platform is designed to be user-friendly, customizable, and impactful, enabling companies to acknowledge and reward employee contributions effectively.

