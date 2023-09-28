MS Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution, Passes Away At 98

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "MS Swaminathan, renowned as the pioneer of the Green Revolution in India,

passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai on Thursday.He founded the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in 1988, using the proceeds from the First World Food Prize he was awarded in 1987. An official from the institute confirmed that he breathed his last around 11 am.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!Hailing from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, he earned the distinction of being the inaugural laureate of the World Food Prize for his instrumental role in developing and promoting high-yield wheat and rice varieties in India during the 1960s, at a time when the nation was grappling with the looming threat of widespread famine.Also Read: Cheap wheat imports will reverse success of green revolution: M.S. SwaminathanSwaminathan collaborated closely with the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to formulate agricultural policies.Additionally, he held the position of chairman for various prestigious international conferences, among them the 1974 United Nations World Food Congress held in Rome.In January, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the daughter of the mentioned individual, assumed the role of Chairperson at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF). Prior to this appointment, she had served as the Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2019 to 2022.



