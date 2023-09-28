Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's 10M Air Pistol Team Strikes Gold; Securing Individual Finals Spots

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol Team showcased their remarkable shooting prowess as they clinched the coveted gold medal at the Asian Games. This triumphant achievement added another glorious chapter to India's success story in the shooting arena. The trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal not only secured the top spot on the podium but also exhibited their individual excellence by earning spots in the individual finals, a testament to their outstanding marksmanship.

In a nail-biting competition, the Indian team managed to outshine their Chinese counterparts by a mere one-point difference, securing the gold medal with a total aggregate score of 1734. The Chinese team, though highly competitive, had to settle for the silver medal. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese team, with an impressive score of 1730, clinched the bronze medal, underscoring the fierce competition at the event.

This victory marked India's fourth gold medal in shooting at the Asian Games, further solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in the sport. The Indian shooters have continued to shine, accumulating an impressive medal tally that includes four gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.

The outstanding performances of Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema in the team event propelled them into the spotlight as they secured spots in the eight-shooter finals. With their remarkable skills and determination, they now stand as strong contenders for individual medals, raising hopes for additional accolades to add to India's growing medal count at the Asian Games.

