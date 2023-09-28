Here's Why Comedian Trevor Noah Show In Bengaluru Was Cancelled

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International comedian Trevor Noah's show in Bengaluru left fans disappointed as it was cancelled last minute due to technical issues. The show, scheduled for 7.30 pm on September 27, began nearly 30 minutes late and ended abruptly due to bad acoustics.

Trevor Noah issued an apology on X, expressing his regrets for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to his fans. He announced the cancellation of both shows at the Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28.

In his tweet, Noah explained, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."

BookMyShow, the organizers of Noah's India tour, also issued an apology and stated that ticket holders would receive a full refund within 8-10 working days. They expressed deep regret for the inconvenience faced by their valuable customers.

One disappointed fan, Rhea Karuturi, criticized the venue's suitability for a comedy show, citing ventilation issues and a lack of a sound check. She expressed embarrassment that such problems occurred in Bengaluru, known as the tech city. Trevor Noah himself faced challenges in reaching the venue due to heavy traffic, causing further delays. Some fans sold their tickets on social media platforms like Instagram and X.