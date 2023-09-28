Controversy Over Contractual Appointments Under Kerala’S AYUSH Mission; Govt Lax In Creating Permanent Posts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: There have long been accusations that the contractual appointments made as part of the AYUSH mission involved including

their familiar people.

If there are at most

20 candidates, interviews will be the only selection form.

The

government's negligence in establishing permanent positions also leads to fraud.

The National AYUSH Mission, NAM, will handle contract hiring if AYUSH institutions have a staffing requirement outside of open permanent positions. The district level should be notified by organisations when they have a hiring need. The State AYUSH Mission will then notify the Centre. The hiring process will take place in the districts if the Centre approves. There will be an exam if there are more than 20 applicants. Recruitment will take place through interviews if there aren't enough applications.

The state government is often accused of appointing candidates in this manner. There are frequently fewer applications for positions that need a post-graduation degree. The potential for fraud is thought to exist with all of these contract appointment options. The government explains that the purpose of contract appointments is to make rapid appointments and lower costs.

According to the AYUSH department, the state requires at least 1300 more posts. A government order distributing 116 positions was issued in July, 40 of which were designated for Homeo Medical Officers. When there is a significant shortage in the number of permanent personnel, some top authorities believe there is no other option except to make contract hires. However, it also creates opportunities for fraud and covert appointments.

