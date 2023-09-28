Viral Video Prompts Arrest Of Moradabad Landlord, His Son For Hoisting Pakistani Flag | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A case of a Pakistani flag being hoisted at a residence in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has recently come to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Prompted by the video, the police took action and visited the location, subsequently removing the Pakistani flag from the house.

In response to this incident, the authorities have registered a case of treason against the landlord and his son, who have been arrested. The incident took place in the village of Budhanpur Aliganj within the Bhagatpur police station area.

3-day rail roko protest in Punjab: What are farmers demanding?

After receiving information about a Pakistani flag being displayed on the roof of a house belonging to a wealthy individual working in the clothing industry, the police quickly arrived at the scene to verify the situation. Upon confirming the presence of the Pakistani flag, the police documented the evidence through photography and videography, and had the flag taken down.

The arrested individuals, Raees (45) and his son Salman (25), now face charges of treason under sections 153A and 153B. In addition to local law enforcement, various agencies, including the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), are involved in the interrogation of the arrested father and son. They are scheduled to appear in court to face the charges.

Here's why Comedian Trevor Noah show in Bengaluru was cancelled

SSP Hemraj Meena, commenting on the case, stated that the accused and his son have been arrested for hoisting the Pakistani flag on their house's roof. Photos and videos documenting the incident have emerged, prompting the police's swift response and investigation. The accused individuals will be presented in court on Thursday to answer for their actions.