Cinnamon To Coriander: 7 Must Have Indian Spices To Elevate Your Food

Add a strong punch of flavours to your culinary creations with these Indian spices

These can either appear as woody sticks or ground into powder. They impart a sweet flavor and a woody aroma to the food.

Usually made with a blend of five to six spices, Garam Masala adds a warming flavour to your food. Most Indian homes create their own blend for this spice.

With two varities – green and black - cardamom adds a floral aroma and sweet-spicy flavour to the food.

The spice is used both as whole and grounded. To add a nutty flavour add cumin to your food.

For the ones who love a kick of heat to their food, red chilli is a must.

The bright colour spice adds an earthy flavour to your food and is known for its medicinal properties like healing wounds.

To lift the overall deliciousness of the food you can add this spice either as whole seed or grounded powder or both. It will provide a citrusy taste to the dish.