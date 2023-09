Kerala Gold Rate Today: Huge Dip In Prices Today, First Time Since March 2023; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The demand for gold in Kerala remains consistently high, fueled by cultural traditions, auspicious ceremonies, and the enduring belief in gold as a secure investment, reflecting the state's deep affinity for the precious metal. Despite economic fluctuations, Kerala's demand for gold remains resilient, driven by its cultural significance in weddings, festivals, and religious ceremonies

The gold rate on Thursday (Sep 28) fell for the third consecutive day in the state. Rs 480 for one sovereign (pavan) gold was dropped today. The market price of one pound of sovereign (pavan) gold is now Rs 43,120. This is the first time the price has fallen to this low since March 17. A total of Rs 840 has decreased in the last three days.

The market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs 5390 and the price of one gram of 18-carat gold is Rs 4458. The price of common silver fell by Rs 1 to Rs 77 per gram yesterday. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.



September gold price at a glance:

September 1- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs.80; Market price- Rs 44,040

September 2- Gold price rose by Rs 120 per sovereign; Market price- Rs 44,160

September 3- Gold price remained unchanged; Market price- Rs 44,160

September 4- Market price increased by Rs 80 per sovereign; Gold Market price-Rs 44,240



September 5- Market price decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign; Market price- Rs 44,120

September 6- Market price decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign; Gold Market price- Rs 44,000

September 7- Price per sovereign gold decreased by Rs 80; Market price decreased to Rs 43,920

September 8- Market price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign to Rs 44,000

September 9- Market price decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign to Rs 43,880

September 10- Gold price remained unchanged; The market price was Rs 43,880

September 11- Gold prices remained unchanged; Market price was Rs 43,880

September 12- Gold prices remained unchanged; Market price was Rs 43,880.

September 13- Price of one sovereign of gold decreased by Rs 280; Market price-Rs 43,600

September 14- Gold price remained unchanged; Market price was Rs 43,600

September 15- One sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160; Market price- Rs 43,760

September 16- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160; Market price- Rs 43,920

September 17- Gold prices remained unchanged; Market price- Rs 43,920

September 18- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 120; Market price- Rs 44,040

September 19- One sovereign of gold rose by Rs 120; The market price was Rs 44,160

September 20- Gold prices remained unchanged; Market price-Rs 44,160

September 21- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 120; Market price was Rs 44,040

September 22- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 160; Market price- Rs 43,880

September 23- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 80; Market price- Rs 43,960

September 24- Gold prices remained unchanged; Market price -Rs 43,960

September 25- Gold prices remained unchanged; Market price- Rs 43,960

September 26- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 160; The market price is Rs 43,800.

September 27-

One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 200. Market price- Rs 43,600

September 28- One pavan of gold fell by Rs 480. The market price - Rs 43,120