ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Babar Azam Greeted With Saffron Stole Upon Arrival In India; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Pakistan cricket team, under the leadership of Babar Azam, made a historic arrival in India on September 27, ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. This visit marks the first time in seven years that Pakistan's men's cricket team has set foot in India, which is hosting the prestigious event this year. The highly anticipated tournament is set to kick off on October 5 and will run until November 19.

Upon their arrival in Hyderabad, the team received a warm and enthusiastic welcome at the airport. Despite being held back by security officers, excited crowds cheered and chanted the name of the team captain, Babar Azam, as the Pakistan cricket contingent landed at the airport in the southern city of Hyderabad. The World Cup, a cricketing spectacle, is eagerly anticipated by fans and players alike and holds a special place in the cricketing calendar.

Videos of the team's arrival have gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, including one where the Pakistan skipper was greeted with a saffron stole. "New Bharat- Video of Pakistan Cricket Team players, upon arrival in India, greeted with BHAGWA Gamchas has gone viral on SM," noted on X user.

Here's a look at some of the videos:

Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, shared his excitement via an Instagram story, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they received in Hyderabad.

Shaheen Afridi, a key player in the team, also took to his official Instagram account to acknowledge the warm reception, stating, "Great welcome thus far."

Prior to their arrival, Captain Babar Azam emphasised that their primary focus is not just securing a spot in the top four but winning the World Cup itself. He highlighted that while reaching the top four is a commendable goal, the team's ultimate objective is to emerge as champions. Babar explained that the team had limited time to organize a pre-tournament camp due to their continuous playing schedule. Therefore, they opted to provide players with a break to ensure they return to the game refreshed and with a strong desire to win, emphasising that hunger for victory is a crucial factor in performing well.

In preparation for the World Cup, Pakistan is scheduled to play a warm-up match against New Zealand, which will be held behind closed doors in Hyderabad on September 29. Their campaign in the tournament will commence with a match against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As the countdown to the World Cup begins, cricket fans around the world eagerly await the thrilling clashes that are sure to unfold in India.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.