Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Speed Of Revolution

Earth to Mars are 8 planets in our solar system, each with different revolution speeds. Let's find out the revolution speed of each planets

Closest to the Sun, it orbits at 47.87 km/s, completing one revolution in 88 Earth days

Venus is known for its thick atmosphere, it orbits at 35.02 km/s, taking 225 Earth days to complete its revolution

Our home planet, orbits at 29.78 km/s, and completes one revolution in 365.25 days

The Red Planet, orbits at 24.077 km/s, with a revolution period of 687 Earth days

The largest planet, orbits at 13.07 km/s, taking about 11.86 Earth years to complete a revolution

Known for its stunning rings, it orbits at 9.68 km/s and takes about 29.5 Earth years to complete its revolution

A gas giant with a unique tilt, orbits at 6.81 km/s, taking approximately 84 Earth years to complete one revolution

The farthest known planet from the Sun, orbits at 5.43 km/s, with a revolution period of roughly 165 Earth years

Pluto is now classified as a dwarf planet. It orbits at an average speed of 4.74 km/s and takes about 248 Earth years to complete its eccentric orbit around the Sun