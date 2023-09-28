Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Speed Of Revolution

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets in our solar system, each with different revolution speeds. These speeds range from Mercury's 47.87 km/s to Pluto's 4.74 km/s, showcasing the diversity of our celestial neighbors
Earth to Mars are 8 planets in our solar system, each with different revolution speeds. Let's find out the revolution speed of each planets
Closest to the Sun, it orbits at 47.87 km/s, completing one revolution in 88 Earth days
Venus is known for its thick atmosphere, it orbits at 35.02 km/s, taking 225 Earth days to complete its revolution
Our home planet, orbits at 29.78 km/s, and completes one revolution in 365.25 days
The Red Planet, orbits at 24.077 km/s, with a revolution period of 687 Earth days
The largest planet, orbits at 13.07 km/s, taking about 11.86 Earth years to complete a revolution
Known for its stunning rings, it orbits at 9.68 km/s and takes about 29.5 Earth years to complete its revolution
A gas giant with a unique tilt, orbits at 6.81 km/s, taking approximately 84 Earth years to complete one revolution
The farthest known planet from the Sun, orbits at 5.43 km/s, with a revolution period of roughly 165 Earth years
Pluto is now classified as a dwarf planet. It orbits at an average speed of 4.74 km/s and takes about 248 Earth years to complete its eccentric orbit around the Sun
