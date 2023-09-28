Ethernet Cable Market Is Likely To Show The Fastest CAGR Of 11.3% From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ethernet Cable Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The ethernet cable market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the industrial sector

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“ethernet cable market by type, cable type, cable category, and application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2030”.

The ethernet cable market size was valued at $10.49 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the global market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

Ethernet cable is a form of network connection, which is used to link and transfer broadband signals between a modem, computer, router, and other devices in LANs (local area networks) and MANs (metropolitan area networks).

Growth of the global ethernet cable market size is anticipated to be driven by factors such as surge in demand for high-speed internet facility, increase in application of automation across industries, and reliable performance of ethernet cables. In addition, rapid urbanization in developing economies leads to increase in data consumption, which propels the overall market growth. However, high initial cost acts as a major restraint for the global ethernet cable industry . On the contrary, surge in demand for ethernet cable from the industrial sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the ethernet cable market players during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Ethernet Cable Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Ethernet Cable Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Ethernet Cable Market include:

· Belden Inc

· Prysmian Group

· Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc

· the Siemon Company

· SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG

· Nexans S.A.

· Southwire Company LLC

· Hitachi, Ltd.

· SIEMENS AG

· Schneider Electric S.E.

Developing nations tend to witness high penetration of ethernet cable products, especially in residential segment, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as rise in adoption of power over ethernet (PoE) in industries accelerate the industry growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Ethernet Cable Market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Ethernet Cable Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Ethernet Cable Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Ethernet Cable Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Ethernet Cable Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

