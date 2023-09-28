Clean Label Emulsifiers Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1.63 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global clean label emulsifiers market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of US$ 807.3 million in 2022. Projections indicate a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, propelling the market to reach US$ 1.63 billion by the conclusion of 2032.

An emulsifier, in the context of food, is recognized as a food additive that facilitates the blending of immiscible ingredients, creating an oil-in-water mixture in various food products. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a significant surge in health consciousness among the general population. Consequently, there has been a substantial increase in consumer demand for natural and health-oriented foods, which augurs well for the clean label food product segment. This heightened demand has, in turn, driven the growth of the clean label emulsifiers market.

What Do Clean Label Emulsifier Producers Need to Watch Out For?

“Lack of Awareness about the Term Clean Label May Hinder Market Expansion”

Although there is a huge demand for clean label emulsifiers, most consumers are unaware of what that entails. Almost 34% of people are unaware of what a clean label emulsifier entails.

The three most important clean labels are natural, pesticide-free, and free of artificial additives. Such ambiguity will prevent the market from growing at its full potential.

Manufacturers are struggling with the challenge of eliminating all chemical emulsifiers and launching natural emulsifiers, which decreases output, while clean label emulsifier demand rises. Additionally, a high intake of natural emulsifiers can have certain undesirable side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which will restrain the growth of the clean label emulsifiers market to some extent.

Manufacturers are also working to develop new products that will meet the requirements for clean labels, but these innovations come with some drawbacks. For example, clean label emulsifiers based on whey protein and pectin complex have the drawback of requiring a high concentration of polysaccharides to maintain a constant emulsion, which causes non-absorbed polysaccharides to stimulate osmotic pressure and rise interaction between emulsion droplets, which may harm the stability of creaming.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent clean label emulsifier manufacturers are ADM, DuPont (Nutrition & Biosciences), Dow Chemicals Company, Kerry, Ingredion, Evonic Industries, BASF Nutrition, Musim Mas, CP Kelco, Nexira, Kewpie, Rousselot, Fiberstar, Inc., Lactalis, and Gelita.

Leading manufacturers of clean label emulsifier products are mainly focusing on organic strategies such as product innovation through the escalation of R&D. They are also concentrating on new product launches to gain consumer attention.

In September 2021, Ingredion, a leading manufacturer of food ingredients, unveiled its newest manufacturing facility. This indicates that the company is trying to expand its production capacity, which will ultimately increase its production of clean label emulsifiers. In February 2020, DuPont nutrition and bioscience launched new natural emulsifiers. This new product launch is to cater to the larger customer base of clean label emulsifiers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of clean label emulsifiers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Clean Label Emulsifier Industry Research:

By Product Type :



Plant-based



Native Starch



Guar Gum



Acasia Gum



Xanthum Gum



Carrageenan



Agar



Pectin



Chickpea Protein



Pea Protein



Soy Lecithin

Others

Animal-based



Whey Protein



Gelatin



Egg Yolk Lecithin Others

By Use Case :



Making Confections

Baking

Dairy Processing

Oils & Fats Derivative Processing



Margarines



Mayonnaise



Dressings



Ketchups & Sauces

Spreads

Meat Product Processing Cosmetic Production

By Sales Channel :



B2B

B2C



Online Offline

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Clean Label Emulsifiers include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Clean Label Emulsifiers Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Clean Label Emulsifiers market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Clean Label Emulsifiers market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Clean Label Emulsifiers market size?

