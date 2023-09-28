New Final Bond Terms For Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus Dated 12 May 2023

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 20 2 3

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32H, 32G and 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.