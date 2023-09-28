Midaxo Appoints Richard Tobin As Vice President Of Global Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midaxo, the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking, today announced the appointment of Richard Tobin as Vice President of Global Sales. Tobin has more than 25 years of sales leadership experience and will be responsible for leading Midaxo's global sales efforts.



“As we go to market with our new AI-enhanced solutions designed to transform the way M&A gets done, Richard brings the vision, experience and organizational acumen we need to help us build a global sales organization and capitalize on this critically strategic moment,” said Midaxo CEO Jude McColgan.“His ability to build highly effective teams, explore new markets, and design value-based sales strategies for customers and partners is the perfect fit for Midaxo.”

Tobin is a revenue-focused relationship and organization builder. He has a proven track record of driving growth by identifying and seizing strategic opportunities to capture market share, develop new markets, and design creative sales initiatives that maximize every opportunity. His unique ability to nurture cross-functional collaboration will help Midaxo create a more successful and efficient global organization.

Prior to joining Midaxo, Tobin spent nearly four years as the director of U.S. sales for Poppulo, a global leader in employee communications technology that focuses on creating more connected, aligned and successful organizations. Before Poppulo, he spent more than six years in leadership roles at kununu and Care.com. Tobin also spent more than a year on the board of directors of C-Screen, the world's first website directory and rating system that shows how well employers screen their employees and how well online marketplaces screen their provider networks.

“Midaxo has continued to push the envelope of corporate dealmaking technology and is poised to ride the current wave of AI transformation with innovative and clearly differentiated solutions that completely reimagine how acquisition-minded companies can identify targets and maximize the potential of each deal,” said Tobin.“I'm extremely excited to be a part of the incredibly innovative Midaxo team at this unique moment in the evolution of technology and our industry.”

About Midaxo

Midaxo is the leading work management software platform for corporate development. Digitally transforming CorpDev processes, Midaxo leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver breakthrough productivity gains that drive higher value realization with more consistent outcomes. The modular Midaxo Cloud platform can be configured for each customer to enable corporate development and M&A leaders at large enterprises and mid-market companies to find, evaluate, and deliver more value from new assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The platform is the system of record and enables collaboration and visibility across teams and workflows to drive higher business outcomes with lower risk. The more than 500 Midaxo customers include Ascensus, Banner Health, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services. For more information, visit Midaxo.

