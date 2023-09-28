Thomas Consultants, Inc. Introduces The Guardian Strategic Security Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TCI's new Visible Weapons Detection Solution encompasses a total approach that includes both hardware and software.

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Thomas Consultants, Inc. (TCI) is pleased to announce the expansion of their Guardian Strategic Security service to include a critical Visible Weapons Detection Solution.TCI has been protecting organizations for more than 4 years with its Guardian Strategic Security Service, allowing its customers to simultaneously monitor multiple areas in a cost-effective and secure way. Video security, Access control, Video intercom, Air quality sensors, Alarms, Visitor Management, Mailroom products, and now Visible Weapons Detection make up an innovative surveillance system solution designed to help federal, military, state and local law enforcement agencies, private companies, neighborhoods, and individuals stay one step ahead of crime. TCI is able to serve customers in any environment, and our surveillance solution can be implemented in 120VAC, 12VDC, 24V & 48V, and even solar-powered platforms.TCI's new Visible Weapons Detection Solution encompasses a total approach that includes both hardware and software. Real-time monitoring and objection detection algorithms from both AI and human analytics can proactively detect threats and keep environments safe.“As organizations of all types grapple with keeping their customers, employees, and citizens safe, Thomas Consultants, Inc. is committed to delivering security solutions that deliver peace of mind,” said TCI Senior Vice President Kevin Brent.“Our Guardian Strategic Security Service is part of our Professional Services and extends our IT and network services in Memphis TN portfolio to our client's physical security needs. Our total focus on deep customer service allows our clients to focus on what they do best – driving their own business and bottom line.”Anyone interested in learning about the Guardian Strategic Security Service, or Thomas Consultants, Inc.'s full suite of Professional IT and Communication Services can find out more by visiting the TCI website or calling 1-800-927-0382.About Thomas Consultants, Inc.: Thomas Consultants, Inc. is a leading national provider of turnkey information technology, communication, and physical security solutions for businesses, institutions, and government agencies. TCI has a long history of providing the highest quality products and services, and their experienced team works closely with customers to ensure win-win relationships worldwide.Company: Thomas Consultants, Inc.Address: 4130 E. Raines RoadCity: MemphisZip code: 38118Telephone number: 1-800-927-0382Fax number: 901-398-5749Email address:

