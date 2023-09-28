Apstron Science Announces Decision To Divest Its Www.Iunite Business Unit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Science, Corp, an innovator in event management solutions, announces the strategic decision to divest its business unit.

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ApsTron Science, Corp, an innovator in event management solutions, announces the strategic decision to divest its business unit specializing in comprehensive Online Event Registration, Online Marketing System, Venue Search, Survey System, and Reporting System. This dynamic suite of services has empowered event organizers to seamlessly organize exceptional events while optimizing their revenue streams.

The company's announced diversification decision to focus on its health-related mobile apps, that have consumer and healthcare provider logins. More information on their health-related business can be found on the ApsTron Science website. The Event registration and management system is called iUnit and is available to event organizers at .us.

ApsTron's event management solutions have consistently set the industry standard for efficiency and effectiveness, enabling event organizers to focus on delivering unparalleled experiences. ApsTron stated, that the divestiture of this business unit will open new opportunities for both ApsTron and the acquiring party, allowing each to concentrate on their core competencies and further drive innovation within their respective spheres.

ApsTron stated that the divested business unit encompasses a powerful set of tools, including:

Online Event Registration: A user-friendly platform that streamlines the registration process, providing attendees with a seamless experience from sign-up to confirmation.

Online Marketing: Cutting-edge marketing capabilities that amplify event visibility, engagement, and attendance, ensuring a broader reach and higher impact, that uses its own proprietary Email System.

Venue Search: A sophisticated system that simplifies the process of finding and securing the perfect venue, tailored to the unique requirements of each event.

Survey System: Comprehensive survey functionality that empowers organizers to collect valuable feedback, enabling them to refine future events and enhance participant satisfaction.

Reporting System: An advanced reporting suite that delivers crucial financial insights, including Income, Profit, and Loss Statements, as well as consolidated vendor and attendee lists for streamlined event management.

Database: System is Microsoft SQL based, and comes with over 50,000 emails for event attendees.

"We are confident that this divestiture will not only benefit our valued clients but also foster a new era of growth and innovation in the event management industry," said Tahir Chaudhry, CEO of ApsTron Science. "The acquiring party will inherit a suite of solutions meticulously designed to elevate event organizing to new heights, backed by a legacy of excellence and a dedicated user base."

The divestiture represents a strategic move for ApsTron as it aligns resources and focus toward advancing its core offerings, ensuring continued leadership in its chosen market segments.



About ApsTron Science:

ApsTron is a renowned technology innovator. With a commitment to excellence and a forward-thinking approach, ApsTron has consistently delivered cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support to event organizers worldwide.



