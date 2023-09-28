Collagen Peptides Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 1.09 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2022, the global collagen peptides market is valued at US$ 630 million, and it is anticipated that the worldwide sales of liquid collagen peptides will surge to approximately US$ 1.09 billion by the end of 2032.

Amino acids play a crucial role in the production of collagen within the human body. Collagen forms the structural foundation of human skin and is prevalent in various body tissues, including tendons, skin, muscles, and bones. It serves as an essential component of connective tissue, contributing significantly to bone health and skin elasticity. Notably, there exist approximately 28 distinct structural types of collagen. As individuals age, the level of collagen in their bodies decreases, resulting in the weakening and thinning of collagen fibers. This decline in collagen is associated with joint pain and the aging of the skin.

Key Growth Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the collagen peptides market:

: Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with collagen consumption, such as improved skin health, joint mobility, and bone strength, has fueled demand for collagen-based products.: As the global population continues to age, there is a greater emphasis on maintaining overall health and well-being. Collagen supplements are increasingly sought after to address age-related concerns.: Collagen peptides find applications in a wide range of industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals, contributing to market growth.: Continuous advancements in collagen extraction and purification techniques have resulted in high-quality collagen peptides, making them more attractive to consumers.

Competitive landscape:

Key manufacturers of collagen peptides are Amicogen, Inc., BioCell Technology, LLC, Weishardt Holding SA, Vital Proteins LLC, PB Leiner, Junca Gelatines S.L., and Gelita AG.



Holista Colltech in May 2021 received a grant of US$ 0.5 million from the Western Australian Government through Collie Futures Industry Development Fund. The fund will be helpful for the company to expand the production of collagen. Further, the project will also enable Holista Collitech to increase the production capacity of collagen that too with higher-quality medical grade. Gelita AG in December 2020 acquired a 65% share of the Turkish gelatin producer SelJel. This acquisition is related to the growth strategy of the company to expand its capacities to match the rising demand for halal beef gelatin.

Segmentation of Collagen Peptides Industry Research:

· By Source :



Bovine

Porcine Marine & Poultry

· By Application :



Nutritional Products

Food & Beverages

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals Other Applications

· By Form :



Dry Liquid

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Health Benefits of Collagen Peptides:

The consumption of collagen peptides is associated with numerous health benefits, making them a popular choice among consumers:

: Collagen peptides promote skin hydration and elasticity, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and promoting a youthful complexion.: Collagen is a major component of cartilage, and supplementing with collagen peptides may help reduce joint pain and improve joint mobility, particularly in individuals with osteoarthritis.: Collagen is crucial for bone density and strength. Consuming collagen peptides may support bone health and reduce the risk of conditions like osteoporosis.: Some studies suggest that collagen peptides may help improve gut health by strengthening the intestinal lining and reducing inflammation.: Collagen peptides contain essential amino acids that support muscle growth and repair, making them a valuable supplement for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

