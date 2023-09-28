Haunted Haight Walking Tours Launches New Book This Halloween Season

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The award-winning tour company reveals the spooky secrets of one of San Francisco's most haunted neighborhoods in a thrilling new book.

Haunted Haight Walking Tours, the premier provider of ghost hunting gear tours in San Francisco, is proud to announce the launch of its new book,“Haunted HaightTM: Ghost and True Crime Tales from Haight-Ashbury and Beyond.” The book, written by the tour owner and guide Tommy Netzband, who is also the founder and president of The San Francisco Ghost SocietyTM is now available on Amazon.com.

“Haunted HaightTM: Ghost and True Crime Tales from Haight-Ashbury and Beyond.” is a fascinating and fun exploration of the history, legends, and lore of one of the city's most colorful and mysterious areas. Readers will discover the stories behind the Victorian mansions, the cults and communes, the murders, and mysteries, and of course, the ghosts and spirits that haunt Haight-Ashbury.

"I've always wanted to share my passion and knowledge of the Haight-Ashbury's haunted history with a wider audience," said Netzband, who has been leading the tour since 2004. "This book is the result of years of research, interviews, and personal experiences. It's a must-read for anyone who loves San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury, ghosts, or both."

“Haunted HaightTM: Ghost and True Crime Tales from Haight-Ashbury and Beyond.” is available in paperback on Amazon.com. For more information about the book and the tour, visit

About Haunted Haight Walking Tours

Haunted Haight Walking Tours is a two-hour walking tour that explores the supernatural side of San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district. The tour covers about twelve blocks and visits sites of ghost sightings, unexplained phenomena, cult activity, murders, and more. The tour also includes a stop at a haunted pub. The tour runs every night at 7 p.m. and costs $25 per person. Reservations are required and can be made online at or by phone at (415) 863-1416.

Contact: Tommy Netzband

Phone: (415)336-6945

Email: