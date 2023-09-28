Kazakhstan Believes Traffic Volume Along Middle Corridor May Grow Five Times

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Traffic volume along the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor, can be increased
five times in the medium term, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev said in a message to the people of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
"To do this, we need to join forces with partner countries -
China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye," he said.
According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan will have to build a new dry
port at the Bakhty crossing, accelerate the construction of a
container hub in Aktau, expand port facilities on the Black Sea
along the Middle Corridor.
"The construction of Kazakh terminals in Chinese Xi'an and the
Georgian port of Poti has already been launched. These are real
examples of how the Chinese Belt and Road mega-project connects
with our national initiatives," Tokayev said.
Tokayev added that realization of the transport potential
depends on constructive and good neighborly relations of Kazakhstan
with all neighboring countries without exception, including Russia,
China, neighbors in Central and South Asia.
In 2022, the volume of freight transport along the TITR
witnessed a 2.5-fold increase, reaching 1.5 million tons. The surge
continued in 2023, with freight volume for January through June
surging by 77 percent compared to the same period last year,
totaling 1.3 million tons.
