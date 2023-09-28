Baku Hosts Opening Ceremony Of XXI Space Generation Congress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the XXI Space Generation Congress
organized by the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azerksomos), the Space
Generation Advisory Council, and the European Space Policy
Institute is being held in Baku on 28 September, Azernews reports.
More than 150 participants from 50 countries takes part in the
event.
Speaking at the opening of the event, Valentina Luchetti,
Executive Director of the Space Generation Advisory Council, said
that the Congress aims to highlight the Council's role as a
catalyst for the next generation of space professionals in the
world.
"Through the theme 'Building a Space Community to Inspire, Unite
and Support Humanity', we aim to emphasize the key role space plays
in driving progress and innovation on Earth, and to demonstrate the
great potential of space technology in addressing global
challenges, and strengthening international cooperation, and
promoting socio-economic development around the world," he
said.
The Executive Director added that the Space Generation Congress
serves as a platform to bring together students and young
professionals.
He said: "When one reflects on the evolution of the space
sector, it is clear that long-standing space agencies have played
an undeniable role in leading their countries' space initiatives,
which have deep historical and cultural significance. At the same
time, with the rise of private sector involvement in space
activities and the emergence of new spacefaring nations, the space
sector is now a large and complex ecosystem of diverse actors that
must work together to achieve its goals. for the coming
decades."
