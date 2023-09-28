Zelensky Meets With British Defence Secretary Shapps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.
“A substantive meeting with Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps. I am grateful for the significant financial, defence, and humanitarian support for Ukraine!” Zelensky posted on Facebook .
As the President noted, cooperation in the defence sector significantly enhances the capabilities of Ukrainian warriors on the battlefield.
As reported, Shapps pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against the Russian invaders.
Video: Telegram channel of President Zelensky
MENAFN28092023000193011044ID1107156885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.