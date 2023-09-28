Türkiye To Back Azerbaijan In Ensuring Its Territorial Integrity - Turkish Chief Adviser

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Türkiye will
always support Azerbaijan in ensuring its territorial integrity and
public security, Yalcin Topcu, chief adviser to the Turkish
President, said, Trend reports.
"Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are experiencing a period of
upswing in all spheres. The historical, cultural, religious, and
linguistic unity existing between the two brotherly countries has
entered a new phase. Today the whole world sees the technological,
economic, and political development of Türkiye and Azerbaijan," he
added.
According to Topcu, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, being "one nation
with two states", are closely interested in each other's problems
and put the peace and prosperity of states in the region and around
the world at the forefront.
"Today, the alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan has changed
the course of events in the region. In the second Karabakh war, the
occupying Armenia could not withstand this resolute stance and just
struggled. Karabakh, which had been under occupation for 30 years
despite UN resolutions, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army.
However, the Armenian armed forces did not recognize the defeat and
continued provocative and terrorist activities in Karabakh," the
adviser stated.
He noted that despite numerous warnings, Armenia, with the help
of terrorist organizations, attacked Azerbaijani security forces
and innocent civilians in order to give the region special status.
For this reason, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched localized
anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, as a result of which Armenia
and separatists supported by some states surrendered within less
than 24 hours.
Topcu also emphasized that Türkiye, as always, was with
Azerbaijan to the end in the struggle for justice.
"President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his speech at the
UN, told the whole world about his support for Azerbaijan and that
Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan," he added.
Topcu also wished God's mercy for 192 heroes who fell during
anti-terrorist activities and healing for 512 veterans.
