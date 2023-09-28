Paris Fully Takes Pro-Armenian Stance In Karabakh Issue - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28.
Paris abides by
an absolutely pro-Armenian position in the Karabakh issue and by no
means wishes to acknowledge Azerbaijan's justified position, Trend
News Agency's Deputy Director General Rufiz Hafizoglu told France
24 TV channel broadcasting in Arabic, Trend reports.
Hafizoglu noted that accusations by the West against Azerbaijan
regarding demographic changes in the region are ridiculous.
"Azerbaijan has by no means changed the demographic composition
of the region. Armenia did that 30 years ago, and for some reason,
the international community turned a blind eye to it. Moreover,
today, when talking about a handful of Armenians in Karabakh, you
are silent about more than a million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs.
Did only Armenians live in Karabakh? Were Armenians its true
owners?" he emphasized.
In response to the question about the reason for the arrest of
Ruben Vardanyan, who previously held the "position" of the
so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh and
continued to work there after his dismissal, Hafizoglu stated that
Vardanyan is a criminal and there is nothing unlawful about his
detention.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
Vardanyan was detained on September 27 at the Lachin border
checkpoint by the Azerbaijani State Border Service while trying to
escape from Azerbaijan's territory to Armenia.
He was brought to Baku accompanied by officers of the State
Border Service's Rapid Response Force.
Vardanyan was transferred to the relevant Azerbaijani
authorities. The decision on him will be made at a later stage.
