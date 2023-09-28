Azerbaijan Takes Serious Steps To Further Improve Consumer Rights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Big steps will be taken towards the regulation of the quality sphere in Azerbaijan by the end of this year, Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a forum on "Heydar Aliyev's role in forming an environment of free competition and ensuring protection of consumer rights".

Mammad Abbasbeyli noted that various projects have already been prepared in Azerbaijan and submitted to the government to improve the existing regulatory and legal framework in this field.

"A 3-year state program on adaptation of Azerbaijan's standardization system to the international standardization system was adopted at the beginning of the year. As a result of the implementation of this program, Azerbaijan will not only complete the construction of a technical regulation system in the country but also give a great incentive to facilitate trade (mainly foreign)," he stressed.

Abbasbeyli added that the Civil Service, as a component of the government, has ensured the acceleration of institutional and sectoral reforms.

"The implementation of systemic and sustainable reforms in all four areas of the service is already in its final stage," he said.