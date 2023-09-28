Azerbaijan Takes Serious Steps To Further Improve Consumer Rights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Big steps will
be taken towards the regulation of the quality sphere in Azerbaijan
by the end of this year, Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State
Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision
under Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a forum on "Heydar Aliyev's role in forming an
environment of free competition and ensuring protection of consumer
rights".
Mammad Abbasbeyli noted that various projects have already been
prepared in Azerbaijan and submitted to the government to improve
the existing regulatory and legal framework in this field.
"A 3-year state program on adaptation of Azerbaijan's
standardization system to the international standardization system
was adopted at the beginning of the year. As a result of the
implementation of this program, Azerbaijan will not only complete
the construction of a technical regulation system in the country
but also give a great incentive to facilitate trade (mainly
foreign)," he stressed.
Abbasbeyli added that the Civil Service, as a component of the
government, has ensured the acceleration of institutional and
sectoral reforms.
"The implementation of systemic and sustainable reforms in all
four areas of the service is already in its final stage," he
said.
