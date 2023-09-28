Cassava Technologies And Atlas AI Partner To Drive Digital Transformation In Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Cassava Technologies ( ), a pan-African technology group, has announced a partnership with Atlas AI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics platform, aimed at maximising the positive impact of connectivity and digital services across Africa, using data-driven insights to accelerate digital transformation and economic growth.

Through this partnership, Cassava will be able to deliver cutting-edge AI development capabilities custom-built for its enterprise customers, catering to the unique needs of businesses on the African continent.

"AI

and data analytics are a core part of our digital transformation journey across all Cassava Technologies business units. Our clients across Africa will benefit from access to quality data and analytics that will help them better serve their customers. The collaboration announced today with

Atlas

AI

is a key part of this twin effort. Being an

AI-first technology company is a key part of our vision for a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind," says Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of our relationship with Cassava Technologies, a company that has been at the forefront of scaling digital capabilities and infrastructure across Africa," said Abe Tarapani, CEO of Atlas AI.

"This announcement is not just a partnership milestone; it represents our teams' heightened urgency to ensure that the latest advances in artificial intelligence are responsibly harnessed by businesses and governments to pave the way for a digitally connected and prosperous Africa."

Leveraging Atlas AI's platform, Cassava Technologies will be able to enhance its service delivery across the continent. The partnership will see Cassava promote Atlas AI's technologies within its extensive continent-wide reach, introducing enterprise AI tools tailored to help African organisations accelerate growth, future-proof supply chains, and build greater resilience to rapid change across the region. Cassava will also use Atlas' AI core in its internal digital transformation efforts, making it a leading AI-first company, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

Through Cassava's extensive African network, Atlas AI will also be able to promote the broad adoption of geospatial AI for public benefit applications. Harnessing satellite imagery, survey data, and AI, Atlas AI's platform offers detailed insights into development conditions in underserved communities, enabling public and social sector organisations to target support to vulnerable communities impacted by economic and climate shocks and making the case for urgent investment into expanded infrastructure access.



"We see immense potential in AI to support the needs of our customers and accelerate Africa's digital transformation to new heights. This partnership will provide the necessary insights to expand access to digital services on our Pan-African fibre broadband network. One of the most significant benefits from our access to the Atlas AI platform is that our customers will be able to develop AI models and predictive algorithms without investing in in-house AI data scientists and data engineers.

This is part of delivering on our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind," Pemhiwa added.

Through the power of connectivity and AI, Cassava Technologies and Atlas AI are poised to leverage cutting-edge technology to enable social mobility and economic prosperity for African businesses and individuals.



About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology company of African heritage providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and digital infrastructure. Headquartered in London, Cassava has presence in 31 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its subsidiaries Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid Dataport, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, Distributed Power Africa, Sasai Fintech, Telrad and Vaya Technologies, the Company provides its digital products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the Company's vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.



About Atlas AI:

Atlas AI has built a geospatial artificial intelligence platform that helps every organisation anticipate changing societal conditions-where people live, where wealth and poverty are concentrated, how the physical makeup of communities is evolving, and more-to determine where to invest today to prepare for the world of tomorrow.

Our customers, which range from the World Bank and global NGOs to multinational corporations, use our platform to accelerate growth, future proof supply chains, target resources to vulnerable populations and build greater resilience to climate change.

