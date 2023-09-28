Kuwait Oil Rises By USD 2.17 To USD 97.73 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil climbed by USD 2.17 to USD 97.73 per barrel on Wednesday vis a vis USD 95.56 pb on Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil rose by USD 2.59 to settle at USD 96.55 pb while those of the Intermediate West Texas crude moved up by USD 3.29 to reach USD 93.68 pb. (end) aam.rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.