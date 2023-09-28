Computer Monitor Market Size Is Projected To Reach $76 Billion By 2031 | Growing At A CAGR Of 6.9%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Computer Monitor Market by Size (Small, Large), by Type (LCD Monitor, LED Monitor, CRT, Others), by Application (Commercial, Gaming, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global computer monitor market was valued at $39.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A PC monitor is a piece of computer hardware that displays the video and graphics information generated by a connected computer through the computer's video card. Monitors are similar to TVs but usually display information at a much higher resolution. Also, unlike televisions, monitors typically sit atop a desk rather than being mounted on a wall. A monitor is sometimes referred to as a screen, display, video display, video display terminal, video display unit, or video screen.

Although computer monitors with 60HZ are a standard, there is a significant development in terms of refresh rate with monitors now supporting 75HZ, 120HZ, 144HZ, and 240HZ refresh rate, as with the gaming industry monitors with 100HZ refresh rate is considered to be minimum spec criteria for an excellent gaming experience. Furthermore, modern computer monitors also support high response time that is the time taken for the individual pixels to change color.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the computer monitor market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The computer monitor industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global computer monitor market include,

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

TPV Technology Limited

Lenovo Group Limited

Samsung Group

Intelligent Imaging Innovations

LG Electronics Inc.

Apple Inc.

Acer Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the computer monitor market size increasing use of LED displays for video wall, TVs, and digital signage applications. Moreover, rapid advancement in technologies in the computer monitor sector also is expected to drive the market opportunity. However, decline in demand for displays from retail sector is projected to hamper the computer monitor market growth. On the contrary, growing adoption of foldable and flexible displays is offering potential growth opportunity for the computer monitor market share during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international computer monitor market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the computer monitor market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major computer monitor suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

