Blue Eye Soft Founder To Take Part In USIBC Closed-Door Roundtable

Srikanth Kodeboyina, founder of Blue Eye Soft (BES, dba Blue Space), will be among a select group participating in a roundtable with India's External Affairs Minister and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense in Washington, D.C., Friday.

Blue Space is a South Carolina and New Mexico-based tech company that specializes in applying artificial intelligence models to fuse and analyze massive amounts of data, text and imagery.

- Srikanth KodeboyinaGREER, SC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Srikanth Kodeboyina, founder of Blue Eye Soft (BES, dba Blue Space), will be among a select group participating in a closed-door roundtable lunch with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar of India and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., Friday.During the meeting organized by the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), Jaishankar will hear from aerospace and defense members, along with commercial space members, about the challenges companies are facing and review progress across the U.S.-India defense corridor. According to organizers, he will also share his views on the evolving strategic and security dynamics between the U.S. and India. Ambassador (Ret.) Atul Keshap, president of the USIBC, will moderate the discussion.“Blue Eye Soft has been investing time in developing the ties between the United States and India," Kodeboyina said. "We were part of the USIBC's inaugural INDUS X event in June, and it's a great honor to be invited back to D.C. for these important talks."INDUS X aimed to connect Indian and American defense start-ups with co-production and procurement opportunities in both countries, chart an agenda for the bilateral strategic relationship and highlight shared strategic and economic interests. Kodeboyina, a native of India, is a U.S. military veteran who had a successful career working for Fortune 100 companies before establishing his own enterprise in 2017. His company has been awarded contracts from agencies like Space Force /AFWERX, the technology directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory. One of their initiatives, SAFERTM (Space Anomaly Forensics & Environment Resolution), is an AI model that predicts satellite anomalies due to weather events in space.Earlier this year, Kodeboyina received regulatory approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority to establish a branch in India's GIFT City, a special economic district set up to be a global hub for finance and technology. Headquartered in Greer, S.C., and Albuquerque, N.M., Blue Eye Soft International is the first foreign company of its kind to operate within the Gujarat International Finance Tec or“GIFT” zone.At the invitation of Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Kodeboyina will also attend a reception where Jaishankar will be present Saturday to celebrate a variety of festivals across India and the ongoing partnership between India and the United States.

