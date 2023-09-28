Meal Kit Market Size Worth US$ 27.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 14.3% : IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Meal Kit Market Report by Meal Type (Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian), Offering Type (Heat and Eat, Cook and Eat), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Online, Hypermarket/Supermarket, and Others), and Region 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global meal kit market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the meal kit market?

The global meal kit market size reached US$ 12.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2023-2028.

Request for a sample copy of this report:

What is a meal kit?

A meal kit is a convenient and innovative solution for individuals seeking to prepare homemade meals without the hassle of grocery shopping and recipe planning. It contains pre-portioned, fresh ingredients and step-by-step instructions, allowing customers to cook restaurant-quality dishes in the comfort of their homes by providing all the necessary components in one package. It caters to numerous ranges of dietary preferences and offers diverse cuisines, making it easy for customers to explore new flavors and cooking techniques. Additionally, it is convenient, saves time, reduces food waste, and offers the opportunity to learn culinary skills.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the meal kit industry?

The meal kit market is primarily driven by the changing consumer preferences. In addition, the growing number of individuals following specialized diets, such as vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, or keto, resulted in meal kit companies offering tailored options to cater to these needs, thus influencing market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of meal kits for culinary exploration represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, these kits include recipes inspired by global cuisines, introducing consumers to new flavors and ingredients they might not otherwise encounter, thus augmenting the market growth. This culinary journey appeals to food enthusiasts who appreciate the convenience of a kit while also wanting to expand their culinary horizons from exotic spices to unique cooking techniques and provide a gateway to culinary experiences that transcend traditional home cooking. Along with this, the increasing demand for meal kits among working professionals due to their hectic schedules, time constraints, and convenience, with the prospect of having pre-portioned ingredients and chef-curated recipes delivered directly to the doorstep, is propelling the market growth.

Buy Full Report With TOC:

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Meal Type:

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Breakup by Offering Type:

Heat and Eat

Cook and Eat

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Online

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Blue Apron LLC

Fresh n' Lean

Gobble Inc (Intelligent Foods)

Gousto

HelloFresh

Hungryroot

MarleySpoon Pty Ltd

My Food Bag Ltd

Oisix ra daichi Inc.

SimplyCook Ltd.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC List of Figure:

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here