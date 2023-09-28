Eyelash-Enhancing Agents Market Is Poised To Achieve A 5% CAGR By 2027 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The eyelash-enhancing agents market saw a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.0% during the period between 2013 and 2017. Global sales of eyelash-enhancing agents reached close to US$ 280 million in 2018 and are projected to exhibit a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of over 5.0% in 2019.

The increasing prevalence of Blepharitis, a condition that causes eye inflammation and impacts eyelash growth, has been advantageous for the sales of cosmetic products, particularly among the growing“look-conscious” demographic worldwide. This, in turn, has propelled the demand for eyelash-enhancing agents. Consumers' shift toward natural therapies and treatments to mitigate the side effects of chemical-based agents has prompted manufacturers to focus on offering a wide range of effective natural eyelash-enhancing agents.

North America Leads the Way with Focus of Regional Players on Product Upgrades

The study finds that North America continues to be the leading market for eyelashes enhancing agents, with an overall revenues in 2018 estimated at nearly US$ 100 Mn. The higher economic vigor of consumers has made them more willing to spend on personal care products. In addition, several research institutes in North America are focusing on R&D investments for the development of new and advanced eyelashes enhancing agents.

According to the study, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) will be the high growth market for eyelashes enhancing agents, and is estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth at nearly 7% in 2019 over 2018. Growing opportunities in APEJ can be attributed to relatively greater inclination of consumers toward beauty products, which has complemented growth of the cosmetics industry in the region. Additionally, higher prevalence of eye inflammations, such as madarosis and blepharitis, has been contributing to sales of eyelashes enhancing agents in the region.

Competitive landscape:



In May 2018, Estée Laude Cos. Inc. entered into a definitive partnership with Debenhams to strengthen its beauty portfolio with the launch of #Beautyhub. The department store enjoys its position as first multi-brand store and is based in Hertfordshire, the U.K. The launch of the store is geared towards bringing a variety of brands such as Clinique and Origins, Tom Ford Beauty, and Bobbi Brown at a single store. In December 2018, Allergens Plc received approval for Latisse, an eyelash thickening drug. The product is developed to treat hypotrichosis, which causes a loss of eyelashes. It is a one-of-its-kind prescription product aimed at lengthening eyelashes.

L'Oréal S.A.

Incorporated in 1909, L'Oréal S.A. is headquartered in Clinchy, France. The company through its subsidiaries achieves the manufacturing and sales of cosmetic products targeted at women and men's problem equally. It operates under divisions such as Active Cosmetics, Professional Products, L'oreal Luxe, and Consumer Products. The company has streamlined distribution channels such as travel retail, ecommerce, branded retail, medispas, pharmacies, departmental stores, perfumeries, hair salons, and mass-market retail channels.

Grande Cosmetics, LLC

Founded in 2008, Grande Cosmetics LLC is based in White Plains, the U.S. The company began its journey with a single product – GrandeLASH-MD and gradually expanded its product line to over 40 products that help consumer enjoy longer and youthful lashes, bouncy hair, and plumper lips.

Skin Research Laboratories

Established in 1992, Skin Research Laboratories is located in the United States. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a wide category of cosmetic products at an international level. Its key divisions are cosmetic kits, hair, skin color, brows, and lashes.

Athena Cosmetics Inc.

Incorporated in 2006, Athena Cosmetics Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, C.A, the U.S. The physician-led manufacturer is an online retailer of skin care products with a variety of products that include shampoo, eyebrow and lash conditioners, and hair gels.

Roden and Fields

Established in 2002, Roden and Fields is located in the United States. The company is a key manufacturer of skincare as well as beauty enhancement products. It strives to bridge the gap between technology and innovative products with an aim to serve consumers better.

Beauty Essentials, Lashfactor Londons, Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Questex LLC, Lancer Dermatology, and Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co., Ltd are among the other leading players operating in the eyelashes enhancing agents market.

