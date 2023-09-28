Capgemini Boosts Its Semiconductor Capabilities In Europe With Acquisition Of HDL Design House

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Media relations:

Capgemini boost s its semiconductor capabilities in Europe with acqu isition of HDL Design House

Paris, September 28 - Capgemini announce s the acquisition of HDL Design House , a leading independent provider of silicon design and verification services in Europe . The acquisition will extend the Group's global silicon engineering capabilities that are alrea dy among the world's largest. It reinforces silicon services as a key enabler of the intelligent industry revolution where the Group is a leader . The transaction closed on September 27 .

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Belgrade (Serbia), HDL Design House comprises approximately 300 highly skilled engineers with substantial experience in delivering advanced custom chip designs for multiple industries. Its clients are highly complementary to Capgemini's and include major players in the semiconductor industry as well as leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), who are harnessing the full potential of chips to create intelligent and connected products.

As a strategic business and technology transformation partner, Capgemini enables the convergence of products, software, data, and services for industry leaders. Silicon engineering services are a central piece of that combining the Group's expertise in digital technologies while delivering business outcomes, whether in terms of performance, connectivity, sovereignty, or sustainability.

This acquisition will allow Capgemini to significantly reinforce its semiconductor presence in Europe, a key destination for this strategic industry.



“As part of our intelligent industry work for clients Capgemini is designing, developing and delivering tomorrow's products and services that are both smart and connected. With digital now inside everything, semiconductors are at the heart of companies' business transformations,” comments William Roze, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board Member.“HDL Design House is a leader in silicon innovation. It will strengthen our team and presence in Eastern Europe to further meet global demand for the latest generation of high-performance and 'intelligent' products. I am very happy to welcome them to Capgemini.”

“After 22 years of building and developing world class expertise for each and every step of systems on a chip implementation, and continuously increasing our capabilities in chip design services, while working with major semiconductor companies on leading edge development projects, HDL Design House begins a new chapter in its evolution. Joining Capgemini is a natural next step for us as we will become part of an important global and multidisciplinary organization. It is a very exciting prospect for HDL Design House and its employees,” said Predrag Markovic, President & CEO, HDL Design House.

