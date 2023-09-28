Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market Strategies Of Major Companies, And New Trends By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMR Logo

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cross- border transportation refers to the flow of freights across an international border. Cross-border e-commerce refers to online trading between businesses such as retailers or brands and a consumer (B2C), or between two businesses or wholesalers (B2B), or between two individuals (C2C). Cross-border e-commerce logistics is usually characterized as online shopping and transactions over the internet, and deliver/receive goods through cross-border logistics. The cross-border e-commerce has the potential to decrease trade barriers while enhancing trade growth. This is most common in developed regions because of the superior infrastructure and regulations of e-commerce. Moreover, unlike B2C e-commerce, cross-border e-commerce requires the integrating of the activities along with the logistics value chain, with the transaction occurring from overseas suppliers through the domestic retailers to consumers. It is mainly a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) process. However, customs clearance is an essential process in freight transportation across borders.

Download Sample of Research Report :

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread rapidly across the globe. The U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which made significant slowdown of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market activities across the globe. Due to the halt on national and international borders, the movement of freight carriers has ceased, and the cross-border E-commerce logistics industry has reported a decline in business. The most common reasons for the decline in growth are movement restrictions, border controls and closures, and health checks., The business of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market has declined, due to the closure of national and international boundaries

Top Impacting Factors

Growth in penetration of mobile computing devices, online shopping from merchants located in different locations, and increase in number of different e-commerce vendors that are developing mobile compatible applications drive the growth of the market.

High cost of air freight & logistics hinder the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market.

Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market, and increase in population & urbanization act an opportunity for the market investments.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

Increase in Population & Urbanization

The presence of a high population along with the developing economies, rising disposable income, and increasingly middle-class population altogether are responsible for the growth of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market. Rapid urbanization is expected to propel the consumer goods demand and this growing demand offers an opportunity for businesses to expand their activities in other countries through online channels thereby encouraging the cross-border trade of goods. Furthermore, an increase in the incomes of the people shows a positive effect on spending related to consumer goods, which leads to the increase in the flow of goods and services across the region. Thus, driving the growth of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market.

Adoption of Blockchain Technology in the Logistics Market

The use of blockchain technology in the logistics market is anticipated to promote the market growth. This technology is used to record digital transactions such as long miles, hours drove, improving security, accuracy, and versatility of data. This helps in prevention of fraudulent freight management operations and manages the elements of freight contracts, and parts management. These benefits of this blockchain technology have prompted many logistics enterprises to use this technology in coming years.

Inquire Before Buying :

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cross-border E-commerce logistics market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the global cross-border E-commerce logistics market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the global cross-border E-commerce logistics market.

The report provides a detailed global cross-border E-commerce logistics market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Global Cross-Border E-commerce Logistics Market Research Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the global cross-border E-commerce logistics market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global cross-border E-commerce logistics market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Moller – Maersk AS, DSV Panalpina AS, CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx Corp

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report Highlights

By Service Type

Cross-border Freight Transport

International Transportation Management & Freight Forwarding

International Warehousing & Logistics

By End Use

Manufacturing & Automotive

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Agriculture

Fishing & Forestry

Construction

Distributive Trade

Pharmaceutical & healthcare

Others

By Delivery Type

Standard Delivery

Same-day Delivery

By Region

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn