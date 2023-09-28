Botanical Brewing Releases Cat 5 Kratom Drink Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tyla Gonzalez serves the company's Cat 5 kratom blend drink at the Botanical Brewing Taproom in Cape Coral. Cat 5 is the company's F-U to Ian and honors the double strength of the Florida community.

Cat 5 is a tropical fruit triple kratom drink that's double strength, just like the strength of Floridians after Hurricane Ian.

Botanical Brewing Co. was founded during the pandemic by sisters Jacqueline Rusher and Caroline Rusher.

In brewery once flooded by Ian, brewers craft drink in honor of resilient Florida community.

- Jacqueline Rusher, co-founder of Botanical Brewing Co. and Kava CultureCAPE CORAL, FL, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Botanical Brewing Co. has released a triple kratom drink called Cat 5 for the first anniversary of Hurricane Ian. With one look at the can and a few sips, you'll understand how the company is really feeling 1 year after the Category 5 hurricane took over its brewing facility and destroyed the Kava Culture Kava Bar on Fort Myers Beach at which the brewery got its start.“You're going to see a blatant F-U to Ian on our cans and T-shirts,” says Jacqueline Rusher, co-founder of Botanical Brewing Co. and Kava Culture.“But we also hope you feel our feelings of hope and resiliency. We made this drink to be double strength because of the powerful hurricane and also because of the strength of our incredible community and tribe. We can get through any storm.”Hurricane Ian destroyed the Kava Culture on Fort Myers Beach, tore the roof off the Kava Culture in Port Charlotte, and flooded the Botanical Brewing Taproom and brewery in Cape Coral.Cat 5, for those 21 and older, has a tropical fruit flavor and includes 10g total of red vein, white vein, and green vein kratom crushed leaf. When the 3 veins combine, the brewers at Botanical Brewing say you're likely to be in a more joyful mood - without alcohol and hangovers.It has been 1 year since Ian, and Southwest Florida needs a little extra happiness.“No matter how hard we get hit, we will still stand back up strong with our middle finger held high asking, 'That's all you got?'” says James Jones, master Brewer at Botanical Brewing Co.Cat 5 is a limited release and the second in the company's Brewer's Series, which the company says adds something fun and lighthearted to its ready-to-drink lineup.Since the hurricane, Botanical Brewing has been back in full operation and crafting non-alcoholic drinks with kava, kanna, kratom, and CBD. Things are much slower for the Kava Culture Kava Bar at Fort Myers Beach, where Botanical Brewing is sold. The company has hit some roadblocks but is in the process of rebuilding the beach's iconic bar that saw about 7 feet of water inside.“During Ian, we watched the first parts of the flooding on the cameras at the bar before the power went out. It was so sad to watch our newly renovated bar become a swimming pool of appliances and furniture,” says Caroline Rusher, co-founder of Botanical Brewing Co. and Kava Culture.“Fort Myers Beach will never be the same, but the ones that stick it out and rebuild will get to be the victors of a battle with nature.”Cat 5 can be found at Kava Culture Kava Bars in Florida and Texas, the Botanical Brewing Taproom (839 Miramar St. in Cape Coral, FL) and various retail locations. The Taproom also has Cat 5 on tap.Visit botanicalbrewingcofor retail locations and information about wholesale pricing. To find a Kava Culture Kava Bar near you, visit kavaculture.

Meredith Darnell

Kava Culture



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok