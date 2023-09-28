Towable Tube Market Set To Surge At A 4.7% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Newly-released data on towable tubes shows that the global towable tubes market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.5% to reach US$ 420.1 million at the end of 2021, with two rider towable tubes accounting for the largest share of 40.1% .

The market for global towable tubes is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 252.6 million during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



By product type, partially covered towable tubes holds a market share of 65.3%.

By capacity, 2 rider segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2032.

Among the sales channels, online sales accounts for 33.8% market share in 2022 and is predicted to progress at a higher CAGR of 5.1% through 2032. North America holds 32.2% share of the global towable tubes market.

Competitive landscape:

Airhead, Connelly Water Sports, Dreamer Inflatables, Gladiator, Havasu Water Sports, HO Sports, Intex Recreational Corp, iOcean Sports, Jobe Sports, MESLE Water Sports, O'Brien Watersports, Scheels Sports, and Sportsstuff, Inc. are leading manufacturers in the towable tubes market.

Major manufacturers of towable tubes are employing innovative solutions and key strategies such as customization and printing as their core competence. In addition, they are also conducting or sponsoring water sports events to spread awareness regarding their brands and product offerings. Online platforms are also playing a crucial role in the revenue generation of manufacturers of towable tubes.

Fact.MR has given in-depth information about the various strategies used by players in the towable tubes market, along with a sales analysis of towable tubes and top towable tube manufacturers, including SWOT analysis and sales generated by top towable tube manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Market Development:

The strategy for participants in the towable tubes market has been to focus on emerging markets where water sports is growing, and also focus on reaching water sports enthusiasts through digitization (selling online).

To deliver innovative towable tubes that are safe, sustainable, and economical & suited to the unique needs of end users, manufacturers need to improve their manufacturing capacity. Additionally, manufacturers of towable tubes should continue to prioritize working with end users so that they can develop customized products in terms of safety, economical price, and new additional features.

Market dynamics are fueling the increased demand for towable tubes:

“Rental Equipment: A Trend Amplifying Market Expansion”

As tourism surges and the travel industry continues to grow, coastal areas are experiencing a significant influx of visitors. Recognizing this as an opportunity, governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are actively promoting water sports activities to attract more tourists. This surge in water sports activities has consequently driven up the demand for rental water sports equipment.

Furthermore, prominent market players have forged strategic partnerships with water sports organizations, resorts, rental equipment service providers, and other key stakeholders. Towable tube manufacturers have also taken the initiative to organize water sports events with a social message, thereby raising awareness and boosting product sales. These market participants are also offering tailored solutions to rental service providers, fostering long-term business relationships and expanding their sales prospects.

“Recreational Activities & Events: Catalysts for Sales Growth”

In the post-pandemic era, recreational activities have gained substantial popularity as individuals seek out new adventures and ways to unwind. Among these activities, water sports, particularly those related to boating and water skiing, have emerged as top choices.

Across various regions, there is a noticeable increase in disposable income levels. For example, Hungary witnessed a growth in household disposable income (gross, per capita, percentage change) from 6.33% in 2017 to 8.30% in 2021, reflecting a positive trend that supports greater participation in recreational water sports and the demand for related equipment.

Segmentation of Towable Tubes Industry Research:

· By Product Type :



Open Top Tubes

Deck Tubes

Ride-in & Cockpit Style Tubes

Dual Tow Point Tubes

Banana Style Tubes

Rocker Tubes Other Product Types

· By Capacity :



1 Rider

2 Riders

3 Riders 4+ Riders

· By Build Type :



Partially Covered Towable Tubes Fully Covered Towable Tubes

· By Sales Channel :



Offline



Modern Trade



Sports Outlets





Franchised



Independent

Others

Online



e-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South-East Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Towable Tubes include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Towable Tubes Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Towable Tubes market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Towable Tubes market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Towable Tubes market size?

