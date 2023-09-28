Electric Lunch Boxes Market Is Predicted To Rise At A CAGR Of 4.3% Through 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Electric Lunch Box Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Electric Lunch Box demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Electric Lunch Box market outlook across the globe.

According to the latest detailed analysis by Fact.MR, the global electric lunch box market is valued at US$ 1.09 billion in 2023, registering Y-o-Y growth of 4.2% in 2022. Worldwide electric lunch box sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.66 billion by 2033.

Key Companies Profiled



Cello World

Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.

Haven Innovation

Jaypee Plus

Koolatron Corporation

Newell Brands Inc

SKG Electric Co. Ltd Tayama Appliance USA INC.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the electric lunch box market are placing greater emphasis on providing innovative products such as low-power consumption and battery-operated electric lunch boxes. These lunch boxes can be conveniently connected to the USB ports of cars and vehicles, making them ideal for travel. They are particularly useful during short trips or journeys.

In February 2020, Kobwa announced the launch of its new electric lunch box. This innovative product not only heats food but also steams and cooks a complete meal.

Key Segments of Electric Lunch Box Industry Research



By Type :



Grid Lunch Boxes

Container Lunch Boxes

By Price Range :



Below US$ 10



US$ 10 to 25



US$ 26 to 50

Above US$ 50

By Raw Material :



Stainless Steel

Plastic

By Distribution Channel :



Offline

Online

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

