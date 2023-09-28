Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 235 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global non-alcoholic beverage packaging market is anticipated to exhibit a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% until the year 2033. It is expected that the worldwide demand for packaging solutions for non-alcoholic beverages will surge to a market value of US$ 235 billion by the conclusion of 2033, marking a substantial increase from the US$ 143 billion recorded in 2023.

Non-alcoholic beverages encompass a wide spectrum of drinks characterized by having less than 0.5% alcohol by volume or being entirely devoid of alcohol. This category includes a diverse range of beverages, spanning from the simple to the exotic, and from hot to cold options. These non-alcoholic drinks are crafted in dispense bars, while others are meticulously prepared in still rooms to cater to the varied preferences of consumers.

Increasing popularity of soft drinks among young adults around the world is predicted to bolster expansion opportunities for companies operating in the global market. In addition, more people are also giving preference to non-alcohol drinks instead of conventional drinks in social gatherings and other occasions. These drinks come with low or no-alcohol content and are considered good alternatives to alcoholic beverages.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for regular soft drinks as premium beverages in bars and pubs. Various government bodies around the world are making amendments to help in reducing the consumption of alcoholic beverages. These initiatives are further expected to bolster the sales of packaging solutions for non-alcoholic beverages for the hygienic and longer shelf life of these products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

. Sales of non-alcoholic beverage packaging solutions are projected to reach US$ 235 billion by 2033-end.

. The market in Canada is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

. Current value of the non-alcoholic beverage packaging industry is US$ 143 billion.

. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

. Demand for non-alcoholic beverage packaging services in Germany is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2033.

“Rising inclination towards soft drinks in social gatherings and other occasions, high standard of living, and growing number of breweries are projected to stimulate the sales of non-alcoholic beverage packaging solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent players in the industry are taking various initiatives such as novel product development, partnerships, and others.

Such as :

. Bragg Live Food Products and Ardagh Group S.A. in March 2021 started putting efforts to introduce a new 16oz glass bottle to pack its beverage range of apple cider vinegar.

. Amcor Group GmbH, in December 2020, established a partnership with Nutrea to provide its repro protein juice that is packed into a hot-fill PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottle.

Key players in the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market are Allied Glass Containers Ltd., Tetra Pack GmbH & Co. KG, Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Genpak LLC, and Mondi PLC.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Industry Research Segments:

. By Type :

o Cans

o Bottles & Jars

o Pouches

o Others

. By Distribution Channel :

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Department Stores

o e-Commerce

o Others

. By Material :

o Plastic

o Metal

o Glass

o Paper

o Metal Foils

o Others

. By Region :

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging include:

. What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market growth?

. What are the main challenges faced by players in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market Demand?

. With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market landscape change over the forecast period?

. What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market size?

