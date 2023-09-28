Egg White Peptides Market Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.5% Through 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Egg White Peptide Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Egg White Peptide demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Egg White Peptide market outlook across the globe.

The global egg white peptide market, as reported by Fact.MR, is valued at US$ 23.61 billion in 2023. Over the projection period (2023 to 2033), worldwide sales of egg white peptides are forecasted to exhibit 5.5% CAGR and reach US$ 40.33 billion by the end of 2033.

Key Companies Profiled



KewPie Corporation

Newtricious B.V.

Maypro Industries

Merck & Co KGaA

Herbal Innovation

Caneggs

Redspoon Company

Rose Acre Farms JW Nutritional LLC

Competitive Landscape

Several companies are actively involved in the production, development, and commercialization of egg white peptides for pharmaceutical applications. These players often have expertise in bioactive ingredient production, peptide synthesis, and pharmaceutical formulation. They participate in research and development, expansion of manufacturing facilities, and marketing efforts to establish a strong presence in the market.

Established pharmaceutical companies integrate egg white peptides into their existing product lines or develop new formulations incorporating vegan options. These companies leverage their expertise in drug development, regulatory compliance, and distribution networks to bring egg white peptide-based pharmaceutical products to the market.



In November 2021, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced its plan to invest in a Rwandan pilot project to produce dry egg powder from eggs to fulfill the rising local demand for egg protein. In November 2021, Pressed Juicer, based in California, introduced the Pineapple Greens Protein smoothie, becoming the first-ever vegan smoothie to incorporate egg white protein. The smoothie features the innovative bioidentical egg white protein developed by The Every Company, which is produced sustainably and without the need for birds.

Key Segments of Egg White Peptide Industry Research



By Product Type :



Tri-Peptide

Di-Peptide

By Primary Function :



Antioxidant



Antimicrobial



Anti-inflammatory

Binding Activities

By Application :



Food & Beverages



Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

