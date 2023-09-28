QFFD Director-General Meets Minister Of Tourism Of Bahamas

Doha, Qatar: Director-General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation of the Bahamas H E Isaac Chester Cooper. The meeting, held Tuesday at QFFD headquarters, discussed topics of common interest.

