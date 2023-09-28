Qatar Rail Holds Event To Honour Suppliers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To recognize and honour the outstanding contributions made by its partners and suppliers in the pursuit of our strategic objectives, Qatar Railways company (Qatar Rail) hosted the Qatar Rail's 2023 Supplier Recognition Event Ceremony.

The event was attended by Qatar's Rail senior management, as well as representatives from the company's suppliers. This recognition event is in line with Qatar Rail's ongoing efforts to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of its partners and suppliers in achieving the company's strategic business objectives and supporting its various business segments throughout the year.

The Supplier Recognition Ceremony for 2023 is a tradition that exemplifies Qatar Rail's deep appreciation for the dedication and commitment of its partners and suppliers. These entities have played a significant role in helping the company achieve its objectives across various business lines throughout the year.

Qatar Rail considers its suppliers as key enablers on its journey to excellence, the company strive to foster stronger collaboration with entities from both the public and private sectors. And building longstanding strategic partnerships, which contribute to supporting the sustainability of the company's business, and its commitment to excellence.

During the event hosted at its headquarters, Qatar Rail extended a warm welcome to its suppliers. The event was organized as an appreciation gesture to acknowledge their outstanding performance and collaborative efforts in delivering exceptional services to Qatar Rail.