DFI At VOX Returns This Weekend With Screening Of Two Acclaimed Films

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DFI at VOX returns this weekend with the screening of two acclaimed films,“Nezouh” and“Dounia & The Princess of Aleppo.”

According to the Doha Film Institute's (DFI) official website,“Nezouh” is scheduled to grace the screen from September 28 to 30 at 8pm, while“Dounia & The Princess of Aleppo” will be showcased on September 29 at 4pm. Both cinematic gems can be enjoyed at the Doha Festival City.“Nezouh,” directed by the Soudade Kaan, unfolds a compelling narrative centered around 14-year-old Zeina and her family, the last residents of their besieged hometown in Damascus, Syria.

A harrowing missile strike tears a gaping hole in their dwelling, exposing them to the perilous outside world. To their astonishment, a mysterious rope is lowered into the breach, offering Zeina her first taste of freedom and a world teeming with possibilities. As the violence outside intensifies, the family faces mounting pressure to evacuate. However, Mutaz, Zeina's father, staunchly refuses to abandon their home for the uncertain life of a refugee. Faced with a life-or-death dilemma, Zeina and her mother, Hala, must grapple with the agonising decision of whether to stay or leave.Meanwhile,“Dounia & The Princess of Aleppo,” directed by Marya Zarif and André Kadi, weaves a heartwarming tale around six-year-old Dounia. Dounia is a spirited child who revels in play, learning, and the discovery of new recipes. She resides with her grandparents and father in Aleppo and cherishes the stories about her mother, who tragically departed when Dounia was too young to retain memories. One fateful night, uniformed men abruptly take her father away, and an unsettling unease takes root. War has descended upon their world, yet her grandparents endeavor to shield the young girl from its grim realities

Amidst the bombs that rain down around them, the family embarks on a treacherous journey in pursuit of a new home, armed only with a few possessions and a touch of magic.

Their odyssey traverses both land and sea, and they find camaraderie with fellow refugees, sharing songs and stories as they navigate their precarious circumstances. Dounia's more traumatic encounters are softened by her childlike flights of imagination, fueled by her magical 'baraki' seeds. The film delves into profound themes of displacement, war, and loss, but it is elevated by the unwavering resilience and optimism of its protagonists, coupled with enchanting musical interludes that infuse the narrative with hope and wonder. Ticket costs for the film is QR44 for standard seating, while QR55 for premium seating, which can be purchased at VOX Cinema's website.