Moderate Autumn Conditions To Prevail Throughout Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan is poised to enjoy a day of temperate autumn weather on Thursday, with few clouds adorning the skies at medium and high altitudes. While most parts of the country will bask in mild conditions, regions such as the Badia, the Jordan Valley, and the Dead Sea can anticipate relatively warm temperatures.In its latest bulletin, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) anticipated similar weather for Friday and Saturday, with much of the Kingdom experiencing moderate autumn temperatures. However, the aforementioned regions will retain their relatively warm climate. Winds are expected to blow in from the northwest, maintaining a moderate speed, and occasionally surging in intensity.Looking ahead to Sunday, a slight cooling trend is on the horizon. For the most part, Jordan will continue to experience mild autumn conditions, but the Badia regions, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will still encounter relatively warm weather.Today's peak temperatures will be between 33 and 31 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 20 or even 18C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 25C.