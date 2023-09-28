Scholarships Declared For Deserving Students From Tajikistan By AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 15th, 2023 – In a remarkable gesture of international cooperation and cultural exchange, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) has announced the availability of 196 prestigious scholarships for deserving students hailing from across the globe to pursue studies in the realms of art and culture in India. This initiative has garnered praise and attention from various countries, further solidifying AAFT's commitment to fostering global talent.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, proudly stated,“AAFT is the only institution which has declared 196 international scholarships for deserving students to learn in India in art and culture. Many of them have already been utilized by respective countries in all these years.” Dr. Marwah's vision and dedication to empowering students worldwide through quality education have established AAFT as a beacon of educational excellence in the field of arts and culture.



As part of this prestigious scholarship program, AAFT has recently offered two scholarships to outstanding students from Tajikistan. The formal scholarship letters were ceremoniously presented to His Excellency Lukmon Babokalonzoda, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to India. This momentous occasion marked the strengthening of educational and cultural ties between the two nations.



The scholarships awarded to Tajikistani students are a result of a collaborative effort between the Embassy of Tajikistan in India and the newly formed Indo Tajikistan Film and Cultural Forum, a dynamic initiative under the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry. This partnership aims to facilitate educational opportunities for Tajikistani youth and promote cultural exchanges that will further enrich the relationship between India and Tajikistan.



AAFT's commitment to nurturing global talent and fostering cultural understanding continues to be a driving force in its educational endeavours. Through these scholarships, AAFT not only opens doors to academic excellence but also strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between nations.



