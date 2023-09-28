EIB Identifies Its Financing Priorities In Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Uzbekistan, September 28. EIB's
investments are fully in line with its established financial
priorities in Uzbekistan, a source at EIB (European Investment
Bank) told Trend .
The source noted that EIB prioritizes the development of such
sectors as energy efficiency, renewable energy, water resource
management, and facilitation of access to financial resources for
small and medium-sized businesses.
"EIB directs its efforts toward fostering sustainable
connectivity and aiding in the transition towards a sustainable,
climate-neutral economic model aligned with the goals of the
European Union. Within this region, the EIB's dedication to climate
action primarily manifests through financial support for
environmentally friendly infrastructure projects. These include
endeavors related to energy efficiency, renewable energy sources,
energy transmission, water supply, and sanitation improvements, as
well as facilitating SMEs' access to financing," the bank said.
As the source explained, the European Investment EIB supported
the development of photovoltaic facilities in Uzbekistan with the
largest collective capacity within the region, investing $83.6
million (as part of a larger sum of $396.4 million in collaboration
with other international financial institutions) in Uzbekistan's
2023 solar program.
"These projects are fully in line with the EIB's established
financial priorities in Uzbekistan, encompassing a range of sectors
including energy efficiency, renewable energy, water resource
management, and facilitating access to financial resources for
small and medium-sized businesses. This focus holds particular
significance in the post-Covid-19 recovery phase," the bank
concluded.
Meanwhile, EIB's volume of investments in Uzbekistan's projects
amounts to 410 million euros. The Bank continues to explore
opportunities for engaging in access to finance support for the
private sector in this region while supporting, as much as
possible, their link to more green activities and practices.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107156779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.