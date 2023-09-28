Turkmenistan And WCO Look Ahead For Potential Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 28. Turkmenistan and the World Customs Organization (WCO) discussed
topical issues of partnership and identified areas for further
cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the Secretary General
of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Kunio Mikuriya, who
arrived in Ashgabat on a visit.
Meredov stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to
its partnership with the World Customs Organization, which
contributes to the improvement of customs activities, ensuring the
security of cross-border movement of goods, and the development of
regional and international trade.
He also noted that Turkmenistan is actively developing its
transport infrastructure and transport and logistics capabilities
and added that in this regard, new transport and transit hubs and
customs facilities have been built in the country, while the
material and technical base of customs services is being
strengthened.
The parties noted the successful cooperation within the
framework of international and regional meetings, conferences, and
consultations organized by the WCO. Interest was also expressed in
strengthening the contractual and legal framework related to
international customs activities.
