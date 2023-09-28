Turkmenistan And WCO Look Ahead For Potential Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 28. Turkmenistan and the World Customs Organization (WCO) discussed topical issues of partnership and identified areas for further cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Kunio Mikuriya, who arrived in Ashgabat on a visit.

Meredov stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to its partnership with the World Customs Organization, which contributes to the improvement of customs activities, ensuring the security of cross-border movement of goods, and the development of regional and international trade.

He also noted that Turkmenistan is actively developing its transport infrastructure and transport and logistics capabilities and added that in this regard, new transport and transit hubs and customs facilities have been built in the country, while the material and technical base of customs services is being strengthened.

The parties noted the successful cooperation within the framework of international and regional meetings, conferences, and consultations organized by the WCO. Interest was also expressed in strengthening the contractual and legal framework related to international customs activities.